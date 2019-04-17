Nunapitchuk Algebra I Students are Teacher For A Day

Nunapitchuk, AK – Students in the Algebra 1 classes at Anna Tobeluk Memorial School recently participated in an extension activity that saw them breaking into small groups and teaching a math lesson to students in elementary grades. Algebra teachers Bo Sahr and Lonny Cruff grouped students and assigned them to a grade level, then elementary teachers provided input on what topic their kids were learning so the high school students could help the younger students understand the topics better.

“A famous physicist once said, ‘You don’t really understand something until you can explain it to a six-year-old,’” said Cruff. Having students share their knowledge with younger students is only one of the reasons for having them participate in this activity.

Algebra teacher Sahr added, “We also like the kids to know what it is that teachers do every day with lesson planning and delivery. It gives these kids a chance to see what it feels like when one of the younger kids really understands what they’re being taught. You can’t beat that feeling when you see them understand!”

This year marks the 4th year that ATMS Algebra 1 students have participated in the Teacher for a Day project. In addition to the learning that both the high school and elementary students achieve, this is also a way to let students know what it’s like to be a teacher, at least for a day.

“I tell the kids every year that I’m trying to recruit my replacement,” says Cruff, “I won’t be here forever, and I want to make sure that these great students of mine are thinking about the opportunity to really make a long-term difference in their community by becoming a teacher.” Who knows, maybe someday we’ll see one of these Teacher for a Day participants standing in front of their own classroom somewhere in the Lower Kuskokwim School District!

Photos and article are courtesy of Lonny Cruff/Nunapitchuk School.

A happy 4th grade student is ready to head to the front of the room and demonstrate what she knows about fractions

Rugh Nick takes a small group of 3rd grade students and helps them understand multiplication

Ruth Nick takes a small group of 3rd grade students and helps them understand multiplication

Sinka Enoch helps a small group of 3rd graders practice their multiplication facts

Second grade students are happy to participate with Christine Enoch and Sandra Sergie

Success!

A 2nd grade student concentrates on lining up and counting M&M’s that are being used to demonstrate graphing

Wink wink! High School Algebra I students in Nunapitchuk participate in their “Teacher for a Day” program where they spend time teaching children in the younger grades. photo by Lonny Cruff

Steven Alexie helps a 4th grader reach the top of the SMART Board to answer a question about fractions

Nicholas Andrew holds up an individual white board to demonstrate to 1st graders how to how their work

Nicholas Andrew works with a smaller group of 1st graders

Sandra Watson and Melanie Pete help an eager group of 1st graders

James Chris, Sandra Sergie, and Christine Tobeluk team up to work with an eager group of 2nd graders



George Alexie helps kindergarten students

Fourth grade students are thinking very hard about fractions

A 1st grade student is happy to learn from other students

Devonte Sallison works with 1st graders

Second graders volunteer to answer while Christine Tobeluk looks on

Fourth grade students are excited to answer a question about fractions

Sandra Watson helps 1st graders with learning about addition

Zanette Chaliak, Caden Sallison, and Anna Andrew prepare to work with kindergarten students

Christine Tobeluk helps a 2nd grade student with graphing