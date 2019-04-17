Passengers uninjured in plane crash

Alaska State Troopers were notified of an aircraft crash approximately 30 miles Northeast of Bethel on 4/11/2019 at about 1700 hours. The aircraft a Yute Air PA-32, was being operated commercially on a charter flight from Aniak to Bethel. The pilot and 3 adult male passengers were not injured. An Alaska Army Guard UH-60 helicopter responded from Bethel and picked up the survivors. They were transported to Bethel. The NTSB and FAA have been notified.



Alaska State Troopers were notified of an aircraft crash approximately 30 miles Northeast of Bethel on 4/11/2019 at about 1700 hours. The aircraft a Yute Air PA-32, was being operated commercially on a charter flight from Aniak to Bethel. The pilot and 3 adult male passengers were not injured. An Alaska Army Guard UH-60 helicopter responded from Bethel and picked up the survivors. They were transported to Bethel. The NTSB and FAA have been notified.

