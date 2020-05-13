New regulations for Kuskokwim River Drainage Chinook Salmon Fishery

The Federal Subsistence Board (Board) met by teleconference on May 1, 2020, and approved Temporary Special Action Requests FSA20-01, FSA20-02, and FSA20-03.

Federal public waters of the Kuskokwim River drainage will be closed to the harvest of Chinook Salmon except by Federally qualified subsistence users beginning June 1 (or the beginning of the Chinook Salmon run, whichever comes first). Eligible Federally qualified subsistence users include residents of the Kuskokwim River Drainage and the villages of Chefornak, Kipnuk, Kwigillingok, and Kongiganek. The Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge in-season manager may implement a community harvest system among Federally qualified subsistence users.

The in-season manager will provide harvest opportunities for Chinook Salmon subsistence fisheries using openings, closures, and gear restrictions developed in consultation with partners.

This news release was issued on May 8, 2020.