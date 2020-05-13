USDA purchases Alaska Pollock

Today (May 4th, 2020), the Alaska Congressional Delegation welcomed a $20 million purchase of Alaska Pollock by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) under the Section 32 program.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains and severely impacted industries throughout our economy, including Alaska’s vibrant seafood sector,” said the Alaska Congressional Delegation. “Food security across our country is essential in these unprecedented times. Alaska produces 60 percent of America’s seafood, and families across the nation depend on our fishermen and processors to keep food on their tables. This critical sector is in urgent need of economic stabilization. The decision by the USDA to purchase $20 million of Alaska Pollock is welcome news for the thousands of fishermen, processors, and families whose livelihoods depend on a strong, stable seafood market. We are grateful to the Administration and to Agriculture Secretary Perdue for making these important investments in our state’s economy, and hope this support will continue. As a Delegation, we will continue working to ensure that our federal response to COVID-19 supports Alaskans in every sector of our state’s economy.”

Since the 1930s the Section 32 program has provided a percentage of custom’s receipts to USDA to purchase surplus agricultural products, which are then provided to food banks, schools, and other non-profits to address food insecurity.