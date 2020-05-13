Bethel PD calls for service for April 2020

Calls for intoxicated pedestrians to the Bethel Police Department were 123 for April 2020. There were 532 calls for the same time period last year. The Bethel Police Department has reported approximately 951 calls for service the month of April; a decrease of approximately 36 calls for service from March and down approximately 681 calls for service from the same period in 2019.

The number of calls requiring investigative reports was at 107, up 13 from March and was the same for 2019. The number of domestic violence arrests was 39 this month compared to 37 for the same period in 2019 and 20 in March. There were 6 DUI arrests compared to 10 for the same period last year and 4 arrests in March. There were 3 death investigations in April, compared to 1 for the same period last year.