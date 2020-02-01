Napaskiak Hawks with the win tonight, 67-63. Lady Whalers also won their game against Bethel. Barrow Whalers 59, Bethel Warriors 44.
Napaskiak – Utqiagvik – & Bethel Basketball Photos
