New Miss WEIO 2019 Named

Geneva Wright of Tanana is the new Miss World Eskimo Indian Olympics. She assumed the title last week and will carry out the duties of Miss WEIO.

by WEIO Staff

January 22, 2020: Today, The World Eskimo-Indian Olympics announced that Geneva Wright, age 22 of Tanana, Alaska has assumed the title of Miss WEIO 2019.

Lorraine Tom of Bethel has relinquished her title as Miss WEIO due to unforeseen circumstances with family. She wanted to leave with a quote she holds close to her heart.

“Even if something is really precious to you, put God first then your family. And that way you will be blessed.”

We send Lorraine and her family our best wishes and prayers and thank her for representing us these past several months.

Geneva Wright is a 22 year old Koyukon Athabascan from Tanana, Alaska. She is the daughter of Robert Wright, Sr. from Rampart and Cheryl Wright from Tanana. Geneva is currently a student at the University of Alaska Interior Aleutians Campus. We congratulate and welcome her as she assumes the duties of Miss WEIO.

The World Eskimo-Indian Olympics will be celebrating its 60th annual games this summer. As a nod to WEIO’s long history here in Fairbanks, the games will return to the Big Dipper Arena, July 15-18, 2020. For more information about WEIO please visit: www.weio.org or facebook.com/weioak