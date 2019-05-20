May 19 Bethel, Ak Storm photos

This spectacular storm front with clouds that look like ocean surf rolled into the Bethel area at 10:30pm on May 19, 2019. The storm brought refreshing rain showers to drench the dust-logged city.
The blackening sky over the outskirts of Bethel are dark with rain and storm clouds bringing rain on May 19th, 2019 at around 10:30pm.

