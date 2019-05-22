by Millie Bentley

Greetings. My friend Ima sent me this recipe that would be super for any get together. I think she got it off the internet and she said it was terrific. I confess I didn’t try it. (I LOVE peanut butter cups and would probably eat the cookies before I got them to the sale.) So we’ll have to take Ima’s word that they are fantastic.

Peanut Butter Cup Cookies

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons milk

40 miniature chocolate covered peanut butter cups, unwrapped

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Sift together the flour, salt and baking soda; set aside. Cream together the butter, sugar, peanut butter and brown sugar until fluffy. Beat in the egg, vanilla and milk. Add the flour mixture; mix well.

Shape into 40 balls and place each into an ungreased mini muffin pan. Bake at 375 degrees for about 8 minutes. Remove from oven and immediately press a mini peanut butter cup into each ball. Cool and carefully remove from pan. Makes 40 cookies. Recipe can be doubled.

Until next week, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.