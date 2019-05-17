Bethel Family Clinic is opening bids for a renovation in our Behavioral Health unit located at 631 4thand Main St. The full project request for proposal is available in the Administrative Office located in that building. All proposals must be received no later than 6:00 pm Alaska time on Monday, June 10, 2019. The delivery will be to: Attn: James Wyckoff; Operations Director; Bethel Family Clinic; PO Box 1908; Bethel, AK 99559. Please provide 6 hardcopies or one electronic proposal. James Wyckoff – [email protected].

Related