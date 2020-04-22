Manaqing Adventure

April 22, 2020 Village Telegraph 0
Last Tuesday was a beautiful day for ice fishing for the Kaganak Family. From left are Jonah, Laci'Vonne, and Elsie Kaganak manaqing at Smith Point six miles east of their village of Scammon Bay. photo by Karen Kaganak

