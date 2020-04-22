by Greg Lincoln

Hello friends. Flattening the curve is the name given to what we, as humans, are doing now – slowing the spread of COVID-19 – by taking part in various health measures, such as “hunkering down” by staying and working from home, wearing face masks when we are out in public, and washing hands – anything to prevent us from catching it or spreading it to others if we have it.

The “curve” is the line on a graph that shows the numbers of how many people are infected and needing health care over time.

The plan is to give our health care workers and hospitals a chance to get ready to help those who will need medical assistance and care if need be. It involves us doing our part by following our State’s mandates. Thank you to our hospitals and support staff folks for all that you do!

As of Sunday, April 20th, 2020 there have now been 153 recovered cases. They are our fellow Alaskans and we are cheered to hear of their success in beating the virus.

Quyana and we will talk with you again next week!