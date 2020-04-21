Eight new cases of COVID-19 announced in four Alaska communities

Recovered cases now total 168 statewide.

April 21, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced eight new cases of COVID-19 in four Alaska communities – Anchorage (4), Juneau (2), Eagle River (1), and Ketchikan (1). This brings the total case count in Alaska to 329.

These new cases were reported from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 20 and reflect data posted at noon today on coronavirus-response-alaska-dhss.hub.arcgis.com.

Of the new cases, six are male and two are female. One is aged 10-19; four are aged 20-29; two are aged 50-59; and one is aged 60-69. There have been a total of 36 hospitalizations and nine deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 168, including seven new recovered cases recorded yesterday.