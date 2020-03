LYSD Region 1A Yukon Delta Conference Champions

The Lower Yukon School District 1A Yukon Delta Conference basketball champions are the Pilot Station Kings boys and the St. Mary’s Lady Eagles. Second place state qualifiers are the St. Mary’s Eagles boys team and the Alakanuk Lady Braves.

The Pilot Station Kings are the Lower Yukon School District 1A Yukon Delta Conference Champions. Photos courtesy of Byron Ulak/LYSD

The 1A Champions for the LYSD Yukon Delta Conference are the St. Mary’s Lady Eagles.

The Alaska Schools Activities Association has allocated two state berths to the Yukon Delta Conference for the State 1A Basketball championships that will begin March 18th in Anchorage.

LYSD Region 1A Yukon Delta Conference All Stars

All Tournament Girls Team

Adeline Housler-Russian Mission/Marshall

Dylani Ayunerak-Alakanuk

Naomi Paukan-St. Mary’s

Kaylee Waska-Emmonak

Kailee Okitkun-Kotlik/Sheldon’s Point

Brianna Tinker-Russian Mission/Marshall

Destiny Peterson-Mt. Village

Johanna Evan-Pilot Station

Cameron Teeluk-Kotlik/Sheldon’s Point

Kylee Fratis-emo

Cliffi Westlock-Alakanuk

Susan Prince-St. Mary’s

MVP – Naomi Paukan

All Tournament Boys Team

Exodus Nick-Pilot Station

Joshua Noble-Sheldon’s Point

Luke Alexie-Mt. Village

Jehovah Egoak-Russian Mission

Rile Redfox-Emmonak

Carl Tikiun-St. Mary’s

Devin Housler-Russian Mission

Avery Ayunerak-Alakanuk

Bajon Andrews-Kotlik

Harry Augline-Alakanuk

Patrick Polty-Pilot Station

Ayden Alstrom-Beans-St. Mary’s

MVP – Patrick Fitka-Pilot Station

Quyana to Byron Ulak, Activities Coordinator for LYSD Scammon Bay Office for the results!