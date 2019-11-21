Lancer Smith Middle School Wrestling tournament

Bethel wrestlers also participated in the Lancer Smith Memorial Wrestling Tournament in Palmer this past weekend. The Middle School Girls Team won 1st Place for the Girls Division and Bethel Middle School placed 3rd overall. Winning gold medals were Isabel Lieb in the girls 128 and 136 lb. divisions and Paul Dyment in the boys 114 and 118-122 lb. brackets.
Girls Results
105 lb: Ambrea Jackson, 3rd
113-120 lb: Briella Herron, 2nd
128 lb: Isabel Lieb’s place, 1st
128 lb: Maya Komulainen, 2nd
136 lb: Isabel Lieb’s place, 1st
Boys Results
90 lb: Ethan Wheeler, 2nd
84 lb: Sheldon Smith, 2nd
84 lb: Alvino Vasquez, 3rd
98 lb: Ethan Wheeler, 1st
114 lb: Paul Dyment, 1st
114 lb: Aaron Mute, 2nd
118-122 lb: Paul Dyment, 1st
118-122 lb: Aaron Mute, 3rd
160-165 lb: Zahcory Jacobs-McDonald, 2nd
Ellis Johnson also competed in the 132 lb. division.
