Lady Warriors drop regular-season finale to Redington

by Tommy Wells

The Bethel Regional High School Lady Warriors can now turn their attention to the season that matters the most: The postseason.

Bethel closed out its 2019 regular season this past weekend with a tough 3-1 loss to the Redington Lady Huskies. Redington rallied from a loss in the first game of the best-of-five format to win the final three sets and escape with a 3-1 decision.

Bethel, which will enter the Western Conference tournament as the No, 3 seed, got off to strong start against Redington. Jordan Wheeler helped spark the Lady Warriors in their 25-23 win on the opening game. She served up eight service points. Leah Sosa added five points, while teammates Ava Lieb and Bryn Garrison tallied four apiece.

Redington rallied back from there, The Lady Huskies overcome stellar outings from Audri Goodwine and Felicia Daniel in Game 2 to grab a 25-23 victory that tied the game count at 1-1. Goodwine and Daniel combined to reel off eight service points.

The Lady Huskies took Game 3 by a 25-14 margin.

The Lady Warriors came out strong in Game 4 only to see Redington rally to take a 25-17 win.