Kuskokwim subsistence fishery announcement

This is an announcement from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Bethel for subsistence fishermen in the Kuskokwim Area. The Kuskokwim River Salmon Management Working Group were informed of these management actions.

Kuskokwim River Drainage:

Effective 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, the following restrictions to the mainstem Kuskokwim River subsistence salmon fishery are rescinded:

•6-inch or less mesh requirements for subsistence gillnets;

•25 fathom gillnet length restrictions from the mouth of the Johnson River upstream to the headwaters of the Kuskokwim River (Sections 2–5); and

•The closed waters around the mouth of the Aniak River.

Subsistence fishing with gillnets will remain closed in the following tributaries until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2019:

•The Kwethluk River drainage to its confluence with Kuskokuak Slough.

•The Kasigluk and Kisaralik river drainages to their confluences with Old Kuskokuak Slough.

•The Tuluksak River drainage including its confluence with the Kuskokwim River and downstream approximately 1-mile to ADF&G regulatory markers.

•The Aniak River drainage to ADF&G regulatory markers at its confluence with the Kuskokwim River.

In addition: Subsistence Chinook salmon fishing will remain closed with hook and line in the Kwethluk, Kisaralik, Kasigluk, Tuluksak, and Aniak river drainages until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2019. Any Chinook salmon caught must be returned to the water alive.

Further announcements will be made from the Bethel Fish and Game office, on the State of Alaska web site (http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=cfnews.main), and local radio stations. News releases will be faxed to area villages and local fish processing companies.

For additional information or questions regarding Kuskokwim Area fisheries, contact the Alaska Department of Fish and Game office in the Bethel at 543-2433 or toll free at 1-855-933-2433.

This news release for Kuskokwim River Salmon Fishery Announcement #7 Emergency Order #3-S-WR-6-19 was issued: June 19, 2019.



