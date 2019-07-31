K300 new board members

The Kuskokwim 300 has announced the addition of two new board members to its race committee. Bethel residents Ashley Glasheen and Pete Kaiser will be starting as board members in July. They will replace Jeremy Osborne and Rachel DeHaan. Osborne has already moved from Bethel to accept a job in Anchorage, and DeHaan will be spending her winters in Minnesota starting this October.

Glasheen and Kaiser have been involved with the K300 since childhood. Glasheen used to take part in kid’s races, and has been a race volunteer many times. Kaiser got his start in the same kid’s races, and has stayed with the sport to take part in every kind of race the K300 offers, and has won many of them. Board members of the K300 are volunteers, and much of the event is staged by volunteers.

Next year’s race is the weekend of January 17th. It will be the 41st running of the event.

