State of Alaska District Court in BethelJuly 9 – 26

Judgments
Anthony Daniels, 35 4th Degree Assault 12 Mos.
Byron Demantle, 33 4th Degree Assault, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 120 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Jennifer Howell, 45 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Lawrence Paul, 44 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Martha Napoka, 32 4th Degree Assault 15 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
William Q. Pete, 32 3rd Degree Assault 12 Mos, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Jack Lott, 40 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 2 Yrs. Prob., 5 Days
John Japhet, 36 Violate Conditions of Release 20 Days
Gifford Berry, 27 3rd Degree Assault 12 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob.
Brayton Lieb, 24 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Carl J. Aluskak, 37 3rd Degree Theft, Violate Conditions Of Release, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 100 Days, l 2 Yrs. Prob.
Janet E. Lewis, 35 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Jesse Allan Chadwick, 23 2nd Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
Theodore Xavier, 19 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days
Kenny J. Kameroff, 34 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days
Jesse Allan Chadwick, 23 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days
Jonathan Steven, 22 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days
