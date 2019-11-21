Heavy equipment training a success

by the Native Village of Napaimute

Native Village of Napaimute employees Stanley Morgan, Nickolai Savage, Andrew Littlefish, Jr., and Isaac Evan recently completed a four week Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance, Welding, Truck Driving, and Safety Course at the Northern Industrial Training facility in Palmer.

The training was a great success.

Stanley Morgan says:

“This training program has helped me learn a lot and improved on what I already learned. I went to the training program last year and it was for grader operation, maintenance and proper safety but that was for 13 days and I learned a lot in that short time period. This time I am in for 19 days and so far I could operate a dozer, excavator, loader and an 18 speed truck. I could operate them in ways I never knew. We also had a class where we learned the importance of preventive maintenance, scheduled maintenance and safety. Each week we had a new instructor for each different program and they are all professional, fun and very helpful. I had fun on this program and it’s opened the doors to my acceptance of knowledge and the ability to work more efficient. I’d like to Thank AVCP EET, The Kuskokwim Corporation, The Donlin Gold Kuskokwim Education Foundation, the Donlin Gold Community Support Program, and Native Village Of Napaimute for this awesome experience! It has a very huge impact on our work environment.”

A Big Thank You to the following for their continued support of workforce development for our young people in the Middle Kuskokwim Region:

•AVCP Education, Employment & Training

•The Kuskokwim Corporation

•The Donlin Gold Kuskokwim Education Foundation

•The Donlin Gold Community Support Program