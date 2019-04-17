Goodnews Bay Trout Harvest

April 17, 2019

Daniel and Renae Smith of Goodnews Bay cut these Dolly Varden trout that are drying on their fish rack. Renae checked on her fish April 5th when this photo was taken.  

