Russian Mission pike

April 17, 2019
photo by Basil Larson

Logan Larson, age 8, caught this nice Northern Pike across from his village of Russian Mission on April 13, 19. Logan and his proud parents Basil Larson and Lianna Peterson went for an evening manaq. photo by Basil Larson

