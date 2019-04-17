Logan Larson, age 8, caught this nice Northern Pike across from his village of Russian Mission on April 13, 19. Logan and his proud parents Basil Larson and Lianna Peterson went for an evening manaq. photo by Basil Larson
Russian Mission pike
Logan Larson, age 8, caught this nice Northern Pike across from his village of Russian Mission on April 13, 19. Logan and his proud parents Basil Larson and Lianna Peterson went for an evening manaq. photo by Basil Larson
Recent Posts
- Bethel grapplers shine at Arctic Warriors meet April 17, 2019
- Manipulation April 17, 2019
- City of Bethel Proclamation March 13th established as Pete Kaiser Day April 17, 2019
- Suicide prevention advocates make an impact in Juneau April 17, 2019
- Russian Mission pike April 17, 2019
- Goodnews Bay Trout Harvest April 17, 2019
- Driver arrested April 17, 2019
- Doyon 2019 Board Election Results April 17, 2019
- Waves of grief April 17, 2019
- Nunapitchuk Algebra I Students are Teacher For A Day April 17, 2019
- Passengers uninjured in plane crash April 17, 2019
- Crow, Stuart leads Bethel to Nunapitchuk NYO title April 17, 2019
- Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame selects a new class Bethel’s Hoffman and Pete to be inducted April 17, 2019
- Remains found April 17, 2019
- Thank you for your support April 17, 2019
Be the first to comment