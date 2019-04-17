An Alaska State Trooper conducted a traffic stop of a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander for erratic driving on Chief Eddie Hoffman Hwy in Bethel on 4/13/2019 at approximately 1050 hours. The vehicle was swerving onto the sidewalk and into on-coming traffic. Investigation revealed the driver, Joseph Hale age 27 of Bethel, was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Hale was also on conditions of release reference 4BE-18-921CR. He was arrested for DUI and VCOR. He was remanded at YKCC with bail to be set at arraignment.
Driver arrested
