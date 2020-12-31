One year old Ella Egoak of Atmautluak is wearing her grandma’s fur atkuk parka that was made by her great grandma Marie Pavilla and great great grandma Anna Andrew. Her beautiful atkuq is sewn with muskrat and beaver fur and was made over 40 years ago.
Generation to Generation
Recent Posts
- Harry G. Peterson December 30, 2020
- Will You Do God a Great Big Favor This Year? December 30, 2020
- For Sale December 30, 2020
- State of Alaska District Court in Bethel December 21 – 24 December 30, 2020
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending December 24 December 30, 2020
- Grateful for a new day December 30, 2020
- Online Dating December 30, 2020
- Newtok woman in labor transported by Alaska Air National Guard Airmen December 30, 2020
- Iditarod announces race COVID prevention plan December 30, 2020
- Haaland to be first Native to serve as Cabinet Secretary December 30, 2020
- Excerpts from the Exhibition: Their Eyes Have Seen The Old Dances: Honoring Elder Hooper Bay Dancers and Drummers (1981-2001). December 30, 2020
- Presiding Judges Appointed for 2021 December 30, 2020
- Appreciation and thank you December 30, 2020
- Generation to Generation December 30, 2020
- Person arrested for terroristic threatening at Anchorage Airport December 23, 2020
Be the first to comment