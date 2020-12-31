Generation to Generation

December 30, 2020 Village Telegraph 0
Photo by Kayla Brown

One year old Ella Egoak of Atmautluak is wearing her grandma’s fur atkuk parka that was made by her great grandma Marie Pavilla and great great grandma Anna Andrew. Her beautiful atkuq is sewn with muskrat and beaver fur and was made over 40 years ago.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.