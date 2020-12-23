Person arrested for terroristic threatening at Anchorage Airport

The ANC Airport Communications Center received a phone call at approximately 9:05 p.m. – Wednesday, Dec. 16 – stating the caller had placed a bomb in the South Terminal in the area of the Alaska Airlines ticket lobby.

Anchorage Airport Police Officers responded to the area, and positively identified the bag based on the caller’s description.

Occupants of the terminal were quickly moved to a safe distance away from the bag. At approximately 9:10 p.m. Anchorage Airport Police located the suspect who identified himself, and took him into custody.

Airport Bomb Squad members were on scene immediately. The Anchorage Bomb Squad robot was deployed—by midnight the suspected explosive device was determined to be safe, and ANC resumed normal operations.

Flights operated by Alaska Airlines, Delta Airlines, and Grant Aviation were delayed. Arriving flights were diverted to the North Terminal to deplane, and access to the South Terminal was restricted.

The suspect, whose name is not being released at this time, was charged with Terroristic Threatening, and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance.

This is an ongoing investigation and Airport Police are working closely with the FBI. No other details are being released at this time.