Appreciation and thank you

by Greg Lincoln

Hello everyone. Do you have a friend or relative that works in the healthcare field? Most all of us do, and we are fortunate for that. Where would we be without our amazing health aides, dentists, dental assistants, doctors and nurses, and all the support staff to care for us when we get sick or need help?

To recognize all of our frontline healthcare workers, the City of Bethel has proclaimed the week of December 27th, 2020 Frontline Healthcare Worker Appreciation Week.

Let us join them in celebrating the amazing folks who work so hard and risk so much in the fight against the coronavirus, thank you, we are in awe of all that you do.

City of Bethel Proclamation

WHEREAS, the COVID-19 pandemic has been rippling through our State since March of 2020, with the first confirmed Bethel case in April of 2020;

WHEREAS, our community has been preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic for nine, long and difficult, months with many critical infrastructure personnel working tirelessly to keep our community and region safe; striving to limit the impact of COVID-19;

WHEREAS, our healthcare system is the backbone of our response to this pandemic, and there is a special group of critical infrastructure workers whose response to COVID-19 during this pandemic deserves special recognition;

WHEREAS, frontline healthcare workers play an integral role in responding to COVID-19; putting their lives in danger to care for our family members and our friends;

WHEREAS, these are people who cannot work from home and are presented with significant risk to COVID-19 exposure with each and every patient visit;

WHEREAS, this incredible group of heroes go to work and persevere; serving their patients despite the dangers; working long and stressful hours;

WHEREAS, we recognize their immense sacrifices, invaluable dedication, commitment, and unwavering effort for the benefit of others;

WHEREAS, we wish to express immense gratitude to all of the frontline healthcare workers for their resilient efforts to keep our community and region safe, and for providing healing and hope for a stronger tomorrow.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Michelle DeWitt, Mayor of the City of Bethel, do hereby proclaim the week of December 27, 2020 Frontline Healthcare Worker Appreciation Week and send sincere gratitude to the many people in our community and region that sacrifice so much to keep us safe and healthy.

IN OFFICIAL RECOGNITION WHEREOF, I hereby affix my signature on this 8th day of December 2020.

