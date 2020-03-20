GCI to provide connection services at home for LKSD students and teachers

GCI is working with the Lower Kuskokwim School District to help students stay connected so they can continue their education during the current school closure, said LKSD in a news release March 19th, 2020.

The following will be options for K-12 Students and Teachers:

K-12 Students and/or Teachers with no Internet Service

GCI is committed to connecting households who do not currently have internet service due to financial hardship and will give these families free Internet service, including wi-fi routers, until May 31, 2020. More information will be available soon, as the details are worked out.

K-12 Students and/or Teachers who currently have GCI Internet Service

Households already connected with GCI Internet, but who are experiencing increased connectivity needs, can receive a free upgrade to the next level plan for no additional cost through May 31, 2020. Existing customers should call GCI Customer Care at 1-800-800-4800 to receive this upgrade.

Lifeline Mobile Phone Service

GCI provides mobile phone service that includes Unlimited Nationwide Talk and Text, plus 10GB of data, for just $1 a month for eligible residents who meet the federal qualifications. There is more information on the GCI website at https://www.gci.com/mobile/lifeline.

“Thank you, GCI, for your commitment to ensuring connectivity for all students during this challenging time,” said LKSD.