Bethel PD seeking info regarding Joe Lomack break-in incident

The Bethel Police Department is requesting help identifying two people who broke in the Joe Lomack Building around 1:30am on 03/16/20. Two unidentified persons entered the building wearing all black clothes, masks and boots. One was wearing a North Face Jacket and both were between 5’06” and 5’08”. Several items were taken, including a green backpack. This investigation is currently ongoing and if anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact the Bethel Police Department at 907-543-3781.

Case#: 2002380

Case Officer: Investigator Lowery