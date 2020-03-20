Bethel cab service to halt operations amid coronavirus safety concerns

Bethel’s Kusko Cab announced today (March 20th, 2020) that they will not be operating effective tonight at midnight in precaution of the coronavirus.

“We will be back April 1st assuming COVID-19 has been reduced to a lower level of risk. We understand that this will be a burden to all our regular passengers. However, the health and safety of our drivers, passengers and community at large is of upmost importance during these difficult times. We advise that you make arrangements ONLY for essential transportation in the next 10 days,” they said. “We look forward to seeing everyone healthy and safe in a few weeks. Thank you for understanding. Be strong.”