Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

25-30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150.

What’s running last 6 years ago: 1 25 hp Evinrude Tiller 80s model; 1 40 hp Johnson Remote 97 model; 1 6 hp Tiller 80s model.

Parts: 1 50 hp Parts give away 97 model

Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (52)(10/16-cnx)

For sale: F-90 Yamaha Four Stroke EM jet unit. $4500. And 15 horse Johnson long shaft $1000.00. Call 907-545-4580. (19)(5/13-cnx)

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Yupiit of Andreafski Tribal Council is seeking a Construction Manager to help plan and carry out its directives for Phase 4 of our Transit Facility Project, Mechanical/Electrical Installation, plan and construct/install the ramps for the garage door and man door entries to our building. If you have questions about this, call Morris Alstrom at the cell number or email at the above address. Get an application at Yupiit of Andreafski and email to above address, along with your resume by June 29, 2020 at 4 p.m. (86)(6/17-24)

Aniak house for sale with commercial potential! Previously “The Shop” (selling and servicing ATVs, outboards and snowmachines). Live-in ready and partially furnished. Large indoor heated shop with overhead hoist and a large garage. New well (excellent water), new on-demand hot water heater. Large lot with big trees, grass yard, greenhouse and new fencing. Options of fuel oil and/or outdoor wood boiler, two woodsheds, dry Connex van, storage shed, sauna. Two indoor wood stoves, two monitor heaters and baseboard heat. $200,000 (appraised at $205,000). Serious inquiries only. (208) 495-2404. (88)(6/17-7/8)

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

ROAD HEAVY EQUIPMENT RENTAL

The City of Emmonak is soliciting BIDS for rental of heavy equipment for construction of the Road Renovation Project in Emmonak, Alaska. BIDS will be received by the ENGINEER, Michael L. Foster & Associate, Inc. (MLFA), at their office located at 13135 Old Glenn Highway, Suite 200, Eagle River, Alaska 99577 until 3:00 PM Alaska Daylight Time (ADT) on June 26, 2020.

Equipment shall meet the requirements of the Equipment Schedule. Bid pricing will include mobilization, rental rates (200-hour and standby), demobilization and an end of project purchase price option. Each piece of equipment will be evaluated and awarded separately to the lowest responsive bidder. Time is of the essence: Equipment will be mobilized for a two-season use (2020 and 2021).

Copies of the Instructions to Bidders and related documents may be obtained beginning June 12, 2020 at MLFA’s office, through Associated General Contractor’s (AGC’s) website, or through The Plans Room in Anchorage or Fairbanks.

Questions can be directed to Ben Gerwig at [email protected] or (907) 696-6200 (174)(6/17-24)

Project Bid Title: Goodnews Airport (GNU) Maintenance

Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-016

Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $25,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on July 01, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Goodnews Bay Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (107)(6/17-24)

Project Bid Title: Kipnuk Airport (IIK) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-017

Estimated Cost: Between $17,000 and $27,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on July 01, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Kipnuk Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (107)(6/17-24)

Project Bid Title: Tuntutuliak Airport (A61) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-020

Estimated Cost: Between $20,000 and $26,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on July 02, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Tuntutuliak Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (107)(6/17-24)

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

The Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) has been allocated funds through the CARES Act to specifically prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19. ONC has submitted its 2020 Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA) Indian Housing Plan (IHP) for this IHBG-CARES grant. However, ONC will still be seeking public comments until July 8th, 2020. A Draft copy of the plan is available at the ONC Offices, located at 117 Alex Hately Drive.

If any ONC tribal member, official or other member of the public has comments or questions, they may be directed to Calvin Cockroft, ONC Tribal Housing Administrator, 543-2608. (105)(6/10-7/1)