Air Guardsmen deploy to Africa

Alaska Air National Guard members of 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons, supported by mechanics and other support Airmen of 176th Wing, are scheduled to deploy June 8 to the Africa Command area of operations.

Airmen of 210th RQS operate the HH-60G Pave Hawk combat search and rescue helicopter.

Combat rescue officers and enlisted pararescue Airmen of 212th RQS are skilled parachutists, scuba divers and rock climbers responsible for rescuing isolated U.S. and allied military members.

Other 176th Wing Airmen will maintain the helicopters and provide other support functions.

The primary mission of the Pave Hawk is to conduct day or night personnel recovery operations into hostile environments to recover isolated personnel during war and is a highly modified version of the Army Black Hawk helicopter, which features an upgraded communications and navigation suite that includes integrated inertial navigation/global positioning/Doppler navigation systems, satellite communications, secure voice, and Have Quick communications.

U.S. Africa Command, with partners, counters transnational threats and malign actors, strengthens security forces, and responds to crises in order to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability and prosperity.

Additional unit members deploying for this mission departed yesterday and others are scheduled to depart tonight.