State of Alaska District Court in BethelMay 29 – June 12

Judgments
Harold Smith, 33 Tampering With Physical Evidence, 2nd Degree Murder 10 Yrs. 10 Yrs. Prob.
Timothy Waska, 23 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Joseph O. Walter, 26 5th Degree Criminal Mischief 18 Days
Jeanette Kozevnikoff, 30 5th Degree Misconduct Involving a 2 Yrs. Prob.
Dominic Charles, 54 Drive While License Cancelled/Revoked/Suspended 1 Yr. Prob.
Collen Chase, 34 Disorderly Conduct $150
George Brent Woods, 30 2nd Degree Theft 3 Yrs. Prob.
Kevin Johnson, 22 Permitting an Escape $1500, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Justin Wallace Pete Joe, 32 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.
Christopher Herman, 38 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Anutka Seraphima Pitka, 34 Alcohol Beverages Transported by 6 Mos. Prob.
Akluennie M.N. Shangin, 32 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Kendra Tiffany L. Brown, 29 3rd Degree Theft 2 Yrs. Prob.
Clyde Seton, 26 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse of Minor, 2nd Degree Arson 1 Yr., 5 Yrs. Prob., 6 Mos.
Blaise Warren Long, 27 4th Degree Assault 120 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Darlene Evon, 35 4th Degree Assault 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Riana Joseph, 24 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Susan M. Samuelson, 38 Violate Conditions of Release 15 Days
Probation violations
Ignattie James Sakar, 39 Violated Conditions of Probation 24 Days
