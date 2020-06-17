State of Alaska District Court in BethelMay 29 – June 12

June 17, 2020

Judgments

Harold Smith, 33 Tampering With Physical Evidence, 2nd Degree Murder 10 Yrs. 10 Yrs. Prob.

Timothy Waska, 23 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Joseph O. Walter, 26 5th Degree Criminal Mischief 18 Days

Jeanette Kozevnikoff, 30 5th Degree Misconduct Involving a 2 Yrs. Prob.

Dominic Charles, 54 Drive While License Cancelled/Revoked/Suspended 1 Yr. Prob.

Collen Chase, 34 Disorderly Conduct $150

George Brent Woods, 30 2nd Degree Theft 3 Yrs. Prob.

Kevin Johnson, 22 Permitting an Escape $1500, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Justin Wallace Pete Joe, 32 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.

Christopher Herman, 38 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Anutka Seraphima Pitka, 34 Alcohol Beverages Transported by 6 Mos. Prob.

Akluennie M.N. Shangin, 32 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Kendra Tiffany L. Brown, 29 3rd Degree Theft 2 Yrs. Prob.

Clyde Seton, 26 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse of Minor, 2nd Degree Arson 1 Yr., 5 Yrs. Prob., 6 Mos.

Blaise Warren Long, 27 4th Degree Assault 120 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Darlene Evon, 35 4th Degree Assault 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Riana Joseph, 24 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Susan M. Samuelson, 38 Violate Conditions of Release 15 Days

Probation violations

Ignattie James Sakar, 39 Violated Conditions of Probation 24 Days

