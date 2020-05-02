Flood Watch -Friday May 1 2020

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Anchorage AK
359 PM AKDT Fri May 1 2020
Kuskokwim Delta-
Including the cities of Bethel, Hooper Bay, and Nunivak Island
…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON ALONG THE KUSKOKWIM RIVER FROM KALSKAG DOWNSTREAM TO AKIAK….
The Flood Watch continues for
- A portion of Alaska…including the following area…The
Kuskokwim River from south of Kalskag down to Akiak.
- Through Saturday afternoon
- An ice jam downstream of Napaimut is causing flooding just
upstream. A flood warning is in effect from Napaimute to Kalskag.
When the ice jam releases and the river breakup front heads
downstream, there is potential for flooding south of Kalskag
down to Akiak.
- Residents should be prepared for possible rapid rises in river
levels and take the necessary precautions for protection of
life and property.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding.
You are encouraged to closely monitor this weather situation.
Preparation for this potentially dangerous weather event should
begin now.
