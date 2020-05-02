Flood Watch -Friday May 1 2020

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Anchorage AK

359 PM AKDT Fri May 1 2020

Kuskokwim Delta-

Including the cities of Bethel, Hooper Bay, and Nunivak Island

359 PM AKDT Fri May 1 2020

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON ALONG THE KUSKOKWIM RIVER FROM KALSKAG DOWNSTREAM TO AKIAK….

The Flood Watch continues for

A portion of Alaska…including the following area…The

Kuskokwim River from south of Kalskag down to Akiak.

Kuskokwim River from south of Kalskag down to Akiak. Through Saturday afternoon

An ice jam downstream of Napaimut is causing flooding just

upstream. A flood warning is in effect from Napaimute to Kalskag.

When the ice jam releases and the river breakup front heads

downstream, there is potential for flooding south of Kalskag

down to Akiak.

upstream. A flood warning is in effect from Napaimute to Kalskag. When the ice jam releases and the river breakup front heads downstream, there is potential for flooding south of Kalskag down to Akiak. Residents should be prepared for possible rapid rises in river

levels and take the necessary precautions for protection of

life and property.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding.

You are encouraged to closely monitor this weather situation.

Preparation for this potentially dangerous weather event should

begin now.

National Weather Service