Flood Watch Sun May 3 2020

National Weather Service Anchorage AK
953 AM AKDT Sun May 3 2020

Kuskokwim Delta-
Including the cities of Bethel, Hooper Bay, and Nunivak Island
953 AM AKDT Sun May 3 2020

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ALONG THE KUSKOKWIM RIVER FROM TULUKSAK DOWNSTREAM TO BETHEL…

The Flood Watch remains in effect for

  • The Kuskokwim River from Tuluksak downstream to Bethel.
  • Through Wednesday afternoon
  • An ice jam downstream of Napaimute is causing flooding just
    upstream. When the ice jam releases and the river breakup front
    heads downstream, there is potential for flooding south of
    Tuluksak including Akiak, Akiachak, Kwethluk, and Bethel.
  • Residents should be prepared for possible rapid rises in river
    levels and take the necessary precautions for protection of
    life and property.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding.

You are encouraged to closely monitor this weather situation.
Preparation for this potentially dangerous weather event should
begin now.

National Weather Service

