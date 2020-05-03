Flood Watch Sun May 3 2020

National Weather Service Anchorage AK

953 AM AKDT Sun May 3 2020

Kuskokwim Delta-

Including the cities of Bethel, Hooper Bay, and Nunivak Island

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ALONG THE KUSKOKWIM RIVER FROM TULUKSAK DOWNSTREAM TO BETHEL…

The Flood Watch remains in effect for

The Kuskokwim River from Tuluksak downstream to Bethel.

Through Wednesday afternoon

upstream. When the ice jam releases and the river breakup front heads downstream, there is potential for flooding south of Tuluksak including Akiak, Akiachak, Kwethluk, and Bethel. Residents should be prepared for possible rapid rises in river

levels and take the necessary precautions for protection of

life and property.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding.

You are encouraged to closely monitor this weather situation.

Preparation for this potentially dangerous weather event should

begin now.

National Weather Service