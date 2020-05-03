Flood Watch Sun May 3 2020

National Weather Service Anchorage AK
953 AM AKDT Sun May 3 2020
Kuskokwim Delta-
Including the cities of Bethel, Hooper Bay, and Nunivak Island
…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ALONG THE KUSKOKWIM RIVER FROM TULUKSAK DOWNSTREAM TO BETHEL…
The Flood Watch remains in effect for
- The Kuskokwim River from Tuluksak downstream to Bethel.
- Through Wednesday afternoon
- An ice jam downstream of Napaimute is causing flooding just
upstream. When the ice jam releases and the river breakup front
heads downstream, there is potential for flooding south of
Tuluksak including Akiak, Akiachak, Kwethluk, and Bethel.
- Residents should be prepared for possible rapid rises in river
levels and take the necessary precautions for protection of
life and property.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding.
You are encouraged to closely monitor this weather situation.
Preparation for this potentially dangerous weather event should
begin now.
