Doyon 2019 Board Election Results

At the 2019 Doyon, Limited annual meeting of shareholders held on March 15, 2019 in Fairbanks, four shareholders were elected to the board of directors. Incumbents Jerry Isaac, Sonta Hamilton-Roach and Miranda Wright were joined by new board member, Betty Huntington, of Anchorage. Each seat has a three-year term, ending in March 2022.

The board members join existing directors, Walter “Wally” Carlo, Shirley Cleaver, Jennifer Fate, Erica L. Frankson, Georgianna Lincoln, Esther McCarty, Christopher Simon, Pollock “PJ” Simon, Jr., and Orie G. Williams.

Doyon thanks all the candidates for their time, effort and commitment to serve the shareholders of the company. It is not an easy task to undertake. In addition, Doyon also thanks all the shareholders who voted in the 2019 board election. The company was able to achieve a quorum of 60 percent! Thank you!