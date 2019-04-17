Crow, Stuart leads Bethel to Nunapitchuk NYO title

by Tommy Wells

Jamin Crow and JoBeth Stuart did exactly what they needed to do this past week in order to help the Bethel Regional High School Warriors claim the top spot at the Nunapitchuk NYO Meet: They garnered medals.

Crow won three events and Stuart finished second in two others and helped Bethel outdistance Chefornak in the final team standings, Bethel rolled up 110 points and finished just 16 points ahead of Chefornak. Chevak was third with 88 points.

Crow was among the more dominant athletes in the boys’ division. He won all three of his events, including the 1-foot and 2-foot high kick events. He also powered his way to the top of the scissors broad jump crown.

Edward Atcherian, who was tabbed the meet’s top male performer winning the All-Star award for the boys, finished second to Crow in all three events. Atcherian, who amassed 44 points in five events, also finished second in the Alaska High Kick and fifth in the kneel jump.

Chevak’s Chandler Ulroan also picked up a gold medal in the tournament, as did Akiak’s Arsaar Japhet and Akiachak’s Ryneal Nose. Ulroan won the wrist carry title with a mark of 46.7- seconds. Japhet was the top finisher in the 1-arm reach, while Nose won the Eskimo Stick Pull honors.

Newtok’s Douglas John and Akiuk’s Kalilia Pavilla also netted wins. John took the gold in the boys’ kneel jump.

John also finished in the top five in four different events, including third in the 1-foot high kick. He was fourth in the Alaska high kick and fifth in the 2-foot.

Pavilla won the Alaska high kick, placed third in the 1-arm reach and finished fourth in the kneel jump.

Chefornak’s Michael Flynn and Henry Kanuk also turned in outstanding performances. Flynn finished second in the kneel jump and third in the 2-foot high kick. He was also fifth in the scissors broad jump and Alaska high kick. Kanuk was third in the kneel jump and the Eskimo stick pull. He was fourth in the scissors and 1-arm reach.

Akiachak’s Justin Jackson and Tyler Chingliak collected medals. Jackson was second in the wrist carry and fifth in the 1-arm reach. Chingliak was third in the wrist carry.

Also pocketing medals were Toksook Bay’s Jason Nelson, Akiak’s Peter Charles and Bethel’s Peter Crow. Nelson placed second in the Eskimo stick pull, while Charles finished third in the Alaska high kick. Crow was third in the scissors.

Chantal Snyder highlighted the action in the girls’ action and was the top scorer for the girls, earning her the All-Star award. The Kwigillingok standout placed in the top three in six different events and rolled up a meet-high 50 points. Among Snyder’s six medals were three golds that came in the 2-foot high kick, Alaska high kick and 1-arm reach. She had an incredible reach of 58” in the 1-arm event. She was second in the kneel jump and third in the scissors and 1-foot high kick.

Nunapitchuk’s Nikki Nick spoiled Snyder’s bid for a fourth first-place finish by winning the kneel jump competition.

Chefornak’s Isis Ivie and Akiakchak’s Anna Rose Slats also notched first-place finishes. Ivie edged out Chevak’s Christina Pingayak for the top spot in the scissors event, and then came back to edge out Bethel’s Jordan Kleika for first in the 1-foot high kick standings with an astounding final kick of 84”. Slats won the girls’ Eskimo stick pull crown.

Ivie also placed third in the Alaska high kick and fourth in the 2-foot competition.

In addition to finishing second to Ivie in the 1-foot high kick, Klejka was second to Snyder in the 2-foot high kick standings. She also finished fifth in the kneel jump and 1-arm reach events.

Toksook bay’s Precious Tuluk won the girls’ wrist carry title. Chevak’s Hannah Pingayak and Nunapitchuk’s Schenia Williams were second and third, respectively, in the wrist carry standings.

Stuart paced Bethel’s efforts by finishing second in the Alaska high kick and 1-arm reach.

photo by Tommy Bayayok

photo by Tommy Bayayok

photo by Tommy Bayayok

photo by Tommy Bayayok

photo by Tommy Bayayok