Bethel Police Report Statistics for August 2019

The Bethel Police Department received approximately 1,579 calls for service the month of August, a rise of approximately 43 cases from July and up approximately 239 cases from the same period in 2018.

The number of calls requiring investigative reports was at 112, down 17 from July and up 9 from 2018.

There were 425 intoxicated pedestrian calls compared to 262 for the same period last year. That is a 62.2% increase.

The number of domestic violence arrests was 29 this month compared to 27 for the same period in 2018 and 39 in July.

There were 9 DUI arrests compared to 9 for the same period last year and 7 arrests in July. There were 3 death investigations in June, compared to 1 for the same period last year.

For Animal Control, there were 34 calls for service for August including 4 reported dog bites.

There are three patrol officer positions open, along with an opening for the Chief of Police. Currently there is one recruit at the Department of Public Safety Academy in Sitka with a pending graduation in November.