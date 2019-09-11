Visiting partners

by Greg Lincoln

When a family is in trauma from an ordeal or tragedy that causes feelings of uncertainty, despair, or hopelessness, they need our help. What helps is to let them know that they are not alone, that this calamity – whatever it may be – has been borne by other before them and that there are those who can talk to them about it if they chose to talk.

They need some kind of reassurance that they will not be left alone to bear their burden, the burden which may contain fear or sorrow, or more. What is built during these times is something stronger, a bond forged from the love and care that was given during a time of great strain and suffering. This kind of bond is unbreakable and can be strong enough to withstand any future tests or trials.

Grief of losing a beloved family member requires those left behind to find the strength to start building coping mechanisms on a daily basis.

What if we created a network of folks that could take turns checking on a person who is suffering from bereavement just to see how they are doing? I wonder if such an organization exists. It would be a voluntary thing and I am sure the bereaved would appreciate a visitor who is concerned about them. Friendships would be forged, connections would be made, and it would lead towards the path of recovery.

It would take trust, commitment, and drive, and the dedication to wanting to help others. I like that idea.

We have all known the tinge of loneliness at some point and bereavement sadness is something that just doesn’t go away by itself. It lingers and persists, the pangs of it leave us sore. It is a long journey that goes on and on, one step at a time.

Sometimes children will visit along with their parents. Children bring a unique happiness with them and they don’t even realize how a room can brighten up with their presence. They are amusing to talk to and they make us laugh. They are also so little and cute. This kind of interaction can help soothe a weary heart and that makes it easier to face the problems that come with trauma or tragedy.

That is a nice thought.

And so as we go forth to another day, let us keep vigilant with our prayers and keep the hope of peace, and to do all that we can to make sure that we are on the right path.