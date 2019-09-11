For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Employment

PUBLIC NOTICE

JOB OPENING

CITY TREASURER

JOB DESCRIPTION

Position Established by Emmonak City Code, Section 2.28

F.L.S.A. Status: Exempt

Salary Range: $40,000 – 50,000 and City Council Approval

Report To: City Manager

DUTIES PRESCRIBED BY CITY CODE:

The City Treasurer (“Treasurer”), as described in Emmonak City Code, is the custodian of all City of Emmonak (“City”) funds, it responsible for all matters pertaining to the maintenance of all accounts of the City and maintenance and care of all property used by the City. The Treasurer assists the City Manager in compiling the annual budget of the City based upon detailed department estimates and work programs. The Treasurer prepares and submits financial reports and other data to the City Manager as may be required. The Treasurer shall prescribe and control procedures that are necessary to protect City funds and property. The Treasurer shall also perform such other related duties as required by the City Manager and/or the City Council (the “Council”).

PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Working with the City Manager, this position performs a variety of tasks in support of the Mayor, Council, City Manager, and various other City departments, supervisors, and their staff.

DESIRED MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Any equivalent combination of training, education/experience that provides the individual with required knowledge, skills and abilities to perform the job. A typical way to obtain the required knowledge and abilities would include:

•High school diploma or G.E.D. An Associate Degree in secretarial or administrative field is preferred.

•3.5 years Municipal financial experience required (in a City Treasurer’s Office).

•Four (4) years business experience in accounting/administrative work.

•PC application software capabilities including Windows, Microsoft Office, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Bias etc.

Contact the City of Emmonak at [email protected] or (907) 949-1227 (274)(8/28-9/18)

Request for Proposals

LOWER KUSKOKWIM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PERCENT FOR ART ANNOUNCEMENT

MULTIPURPOSE ROOM, BETHEL REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL

The Lower Kuskokwim School District (LKSD) is requesting proposals from qualified artists to provide professional services for the BRHS Multipurpose Room Percent for Art project.

PROPOSAL DOCUMENTS may be obtained from Dennis Cobos at (907) 543-4919 or at [email protected].

PROPOSAL QUESTIONS should be directed to Dennis Cobos at (907) 543-4919 or at [email protected].

PROPOSAL DOCUMENTS must be mailed to:

Dennis Cobos

Grant Manager

Capital Projects Division

Lower Kuskokwim School District

P.O. Box 305

Bethel, Alaska 99559-0305

Note: For artists who wish to deliver proposals in person the location for delivery is:

Dennis Cobos

District Office, Room 232

Lower Kuskokwim School District

1004 Ron Edwards Way

Bethel, AK 99559-0305

Original proposals will be received until 3:00 p.m. local time on October 15, 2019. The proposals will then be distributed to the Selection Committee for evaluation. This committee’s individual evaluations of the proposals will be presented to the Grant Manager of Capital Projects within 15 business days of the proposal due date. The winning artist will be notified by November 1, 2019.

Disadvantaged Business Enterprises are encouraged to respond. (192)(9/4-18)

Invitation for Quotes

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Atmautluak Airport (4A2) Maintenance

Project Bid No.: 20-25A-1-015

Estimated Cost: Between $8,000 and $20,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on September 20, 2019

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Atmautluak Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (106)(9/11-18)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

ONC Public Disclosure Notice

The Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) will be submitting its 2020 Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA) Indian Housing Plan (IHP) on our about October 4th, 2019. A Draft copy of the plan is available at the ONC Offices, located at117 Alex Hately Drive. Comment period deadline is September 30, 2019.

If any ONC tribal member, official or other member of the public has comments or questions, they may be directed to Calvin Cockroft, ONC Tribal Housing Administrator, 543-2608. (84)(8/28-9/18)