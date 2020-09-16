Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending September 12

• On 9-3-20 at 11:24 P.M., medics responded for the report of a person bleeding. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-5-20 at 4:10 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person needing medics. No patient was found.

• On 9-6-20 at 8:10 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person with a burnt foot. The patient was treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-7-20 at 3:40 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person cramping. The patient was treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-7-20 at 11:22 a.m. medics respond to the report of a person that is sick. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-9-20 at 7:24 P.M., Firefighters responded to Ptarmigan for the report of smoke detector going off. Firefighters observed that the smoke detector’s battery was past its service life, and battery was removed from the smoke detector.

• On 9-9-20 at 11:54 P.M., medics responded for the report of a female having an allergic reaction. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-10-20 at 12:49 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person that has an injury to the leg. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-10-20 at 8:02 P.M., Firefighters responded to the report of a person that is locked out of their vehicle. Vehicle unlocked and turned over to owner.

• On 9-10-20 at 9:28 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person with leg pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-11-20 at 5:21 A.M., medics responded to the report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-11-20 at 10:00 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person with abdominal pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-12-20 at 4:32 A.M., medics responded to the report of a 911 hang up complaining of an injury. Medics canceled prior to arrival.