State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 8 – September 10

September 16, 2020 Cop Shop 0

Judgments

William Black, 28 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days

Edwin Joseph Atcherian, 21 Reckless Endangerment 90 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Tyler Joseph, 39 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, 4th 80 Days, 3 Yrs. Degree Assault Prob.

Nicole J. Twitchell, 19 Minor Consuming/Possessing/Controlling Alcohol $500

Melissa Andrew, 22 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Tomilyn Jamie Fox, 31 3rd Degree Theft 1 Yr. Prob.

Christopher Evon, 43 1st Degree Criminal Trespassing 1 Yr. Prob.

Probation violations

Dominic David S. Isaac, 21 Violate Conditions of Probation 30 Days

Jesse Allan Chadwick, 24 Violate Conditions of Probation 60 Days

