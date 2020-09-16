State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 8 – September 10

Judgments
William Black, 28 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days
Edwin Joseph Atcherian, 21 Reckless Endangerment 90 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Tyler Joseph, 39 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, 4th 80 Days, 3 Yrs. Degree Assault Prob.
Nicole J. Twitchell, 19 Minor Consuming/Possessing/Controlling Alcohol $500
Melissa Andrew, 22 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Tomilyn Jamie Fox, 31 3rd Degree Theft 1 Yr. Prob.
Christopher Evon, 43 1st Degree Criminal Trespassing 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Dominic David S. Isaac, 21 Violate Conditions of Probation 30 Days
Jesse Allan Chadwick, 24 Violate Conditions of Probation 60 Days
