Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending May 1

• On 4/25/20 at 3:50 a.m. medics responded to the report of a woman who was hypothermic. The PT was assessed and refused transport to the hospital.

• On 4-25-20 at 10:36 p.m. firefighters responded to the report of a person stuck in a swing set. Person was extricated from the swing and was in good spirits. Crews then cleared.

• On 4-26-20 at 12 a.m. firefighters responded to a bonfire. Crews informed the group that there is a burn ban in affect and no more fires. Crews then cleared.

• On 4-26-20 at 1 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person with a possible broken leg. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-26-20 at 6 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person with finger pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-26-20 at 1:21 p.m. medics for the report of an intoxicated female. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-26-20 at 9:00 p.m. medics responded for the report of a person choking. The patient was assessed and released AMA.

• On 4-27-20 at 10:34 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person with a nose bleed. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-27-20 at 12:58 p.m. firefighters responded to the report of a smoke alarm. Crew investigated and found no fire, it was burnt popcorn that set it off. Crew then cleared.

• On 4-28-20 at 7:11 a.m. medics responded to the report of a Motor Vehicle Accident. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-28-20 at 3:30 p.m. firefighters responded to Ptarmigan for the report of smoke detectors malfunction. Firefighters tested detector, and replaced the batteries. The cause of the faulty detectors is the batteries reached their end of service life.

• On 4-28-20 at 4:48 p.m. medics responded for the report of a person having a diabetic emergency. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-30-20 at 10:52 p.m. Medics responded for the report of a person with abnormal labs. The patient was assisted and transported to the hospital.