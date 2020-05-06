Christopher D. Meier April 24, 1959 – March 23, 2020

Christopher D. Meier, a loving husband, devoted father and son, passed away peacefully at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Tampa General Hospital on March 23, 2020. He spent his last night in hospice with his middle son, Lyle at his side. He slept peacefully, and took his final breath at 11:00am as his wife, Eliza, took his hand.

Chris was preceded in death by his biological father Chuck Meier II, Step-Father Sam Shriver, Grandpa and Grandma Bristol, Grandpa and Grandma Michaud, brother Rex, step-brother Robert Shriver, his uncle Stu Meier, his father- and mother-in-law Dick and Maria Lincoln, brothers-in-law Richard, Bernard and Harry Lincoln.

Chris is survived by his dearest mother Deanna Shriver and step-father Ervin Gaskill, loving brother Chuck Meier III and wife Christy, step-brothers Paul Shriver, Sam Shriver and his wife Mary, step-sister Carmen; his most beloved wife Eliza (Lincoln) Meier, his three loving children, Faith, Lyle and Henry; His grandson and Best friend, Rory Meier; His aunties Linda, Sharon, Barbara and her husband Al, Marilynn and her husband Bruce; His in-laws, Cathy, Mary, Peter, Daniel, Hazel, Xavier and Jeffery; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Chris was born on April 24, 1959 to Chuck Meier II and Deanna (Bristol) Shriver in Hastings, MI. He lived in Hastings until he graduated High School in 1977. He then traveled to Phoenix, AR and studied for his Tech license. From there he moved to Ithaca, NY to attend Cornell College and acquire his Degree in Information Technology. Shortly after he traveled to England and spent 6 months living with his brother Chuck. Afterward he moved to California, staying with his brother for the year that he was there. When he could, he would drive his motorcycle across the country to visit his late Grandpa and Grandma Bristol in Michigan.

Being adventurous, Chris eventually wound up in Alaska. He got a job as an IT tech at UAF and continued his education, obtaining his BA in Elementary Education and later a PhD in Education from UAA. Chris met his wife, Eliza, at UAF. He would joke, “We acquired our Mr. & Mrs. Degree there.” The pair have been partners since 1989. They strove to adventure together for as long as the Lord permitted them, and as a result gained many experiences. These translated to numerous memories, retold to mesmerized audiences.

Chris loved life, and was a genuine scientist at heart. An intellectual, he never ceased to improve his knowledge of life. He challenged himself to gain perfection. A month before his passing, Chris experienced a personal revelation. He become one with his creator’s perfected state of being. This helped him to reach Peace as he revealed and rejoiced in the miracle that God had gifted him.

Chris and his late father-in-law, Dick Lincoln, shared a camaraderie while working together fixing machines in Tununak, Alaska. Dick best described Chris’s love of education as: “Chris teaches from his heart. He has a knack for helping his students to excel in understanding, and in achieving unbounded knowledge.”

Chris was a rock for his children, an endless well of wisdom, and will be dearly missed. Chris and his wife Eliza shared 31 beautiful years together, cherishing every minute.

Chris donated his body to science. His family plans to hold his memorial ceremony at a future date.

Memories of Chris Meier

by Chuck Meier

Chris was a great brother and one of my best friends. He had an insatiable desire for learning coupled with an adventurer’s spirit. One year I was home for Christmas break from living overseas and could not use my return ticket as I had to stay longer for training. Chris was 20 and I offered him my ticket to England. He jumped at the offer, got a passport and left a few days later; a week before I returned. We enjoyed the next 6 months together and created many memories.

About 5 years later, I was living in California with my family and invited Chris to come stay with me again. He got a job and had been there about a year when there were friends from Church moving up to Alaska and looking for someone to help with the drive. Again, up for an adventure, Chris said “sure!” and within a week he was on his way. He fell in love with Alaska and eventually fell in love with a local girl, Eliza, who became his wife of 28 years and mother of their children; Faith, Lyle and Henry. He soon found himself working in education and continued on to become a school principle working in many remote areas such as Platinum, Bethel and Castroville. He had adventures there that many of us could only imagine.

Family and friends meant a lot to Chris and he consistently made the long trips from Alaska on an annual basis to spend time with them. Our lives are better as a result of knowing him and he will be greatly missed.