State of Alaska District Court in Bethel April 23 – May 2

May 6, 2020 Cop Shop 0

Judgments

Marcus Mark C. Seton, 21 3rd Degree Assault 365 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Cameron Phillips, 26 Violate DV Protective Order, Unlawful Contact Per Court Ordered, Violate Condition of Release, 360 Days 3 Yrs. Prob.

Kenni Ulak, 19 2nd Degree Harassment 6 Mos. Prob.

Agnes A. Rivers, 34 Furnish Alcohol to a Person Under 21, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor 1 Yr. Prob.

John Colin Lamont, 22 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Billy C. Samuelson, 35 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Kevin J. Henry, 33 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons$150, Probation

