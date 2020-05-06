State of Alaska District Court in Bethel April 23 – May 2

Judgments
Marcus Mark C. Seton, 21 3rd Degree Assault 365 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Cameron Phillips, 26 Violate DV Protective Order, Unlawful Contact Per Court Ordered, Violate Condition of Release, 360 Days 3 Yrs. Prob.
Kenni Ulak, 19 2nd Degree Harassment 6 Mos. Prob.
Agnes A. Rivers, 34 Furnish Alcohol to a Person Under 21, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor 1 Yr. Prob.
John Colin Lamont, 22 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Billy C. Samuelson, 35 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Kevin J. Henry, 33 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons$150, Probation
