AVEC is accepting nominations for three board seats

Alaska Village Electric Cooperative is accepting nominations for three seats that will become open on its board of directors. Board members serve three-year terms and must meet eligibility requirements. The election will be held prior to AVEC’s annual meeting in April. AVEC members will vote for the board members via a mail-in ballot.

To nominate yourself or someone else you feel is qualified, contact one of the following Nominating Committee members: Herbert Lockuk of Togiak, (chair); Isaac Ticknor from Anvik, Thomas Neglaska from Kaltag, Gerry Alexie from Mt. Village, John Mark from Quinhagak, Roger Hamilton Sr. from Shageluk, or Nellie Griest from Shungnak.

The nomination form each candidate must fill out is available on AVEC’s Website: https://avec.org/wp-content/uploads/Board-Candidate-Nomination-Form-Fillable.pdf. The form can be mailed in, faxed, or sent by e-mail to [email protected] If you have questions, contact a committee member or Amy Murphy with AVEC, at 1-800-478-1818, ext. 5343. The deadline to receive the self-nomination forms is November 30, 2020.