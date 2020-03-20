AVCP responds to COVID-19

The Association of Village Council Presidents (AVCP) released the following advisory regarding COVID-19.

AVCP will continue to provide essential services to tribal members and tribal councils. Effective Thursday, March 19, 2020, our offices (throughout the region) will be closed to the public, but AVCP will continue to operate during normal business hours to ensure there are no interruptions in services and that all payments are processed in a timely manner. Offices will be open to clients, by appointment only. Clients can always call AVCP directly.

In order to continue to provide services, AVCP has taken the following actions for the health and safety of our staff and clients.

• Employees and guests who are exhibiting signs of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath) will be reminded not to enter AVCP facilities for the safety of others.

• All travel has been suspended and employees who have traveled out-of-state in the last 14 days must contact their direct supervisor before returning to work.

• All AVCP-sponsored public events are cancelled until further notice.

• All Head Start facilities in the region are closed. Our Head Start team is developing a plan to provide distance learning and learn-at-home options for students. School lunches will continue to be provided.

• The AVCP Resource Center is closed to the public, but still providing services, telephonically.

• The AVCP Museum is closed to the public.

• The Facilities Department has increased routine cleaning and is ensuring all departments and village-based staff have supplies to clean and disinfect their workspace.

As this rapidly evolving situation unfolds, we will publish updates on our website (avcp.org) and Facebook page (@AVCPAlaska).

For the health and safety of the region, we encourage tribes and tribal members to practice social distancing and to follow the recommendations of our sister organization, the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation, published regularly on its website (ykhc.org/covid-19).