Zirkle awarded the Humanitarian Award for the 2020 Iditarod

Veteran Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle of Two Rivers, Alaska, has been awarded the Iditarod XLVIII Leonhard Seppala Humanitarian Award, designated to a musher whose team demonstrates outstanding care of their race team while remaining competitive.

The winner of this award is determined by a combinations of votes from trail veterinarians and independent scoring of the teams by the three veterinarians in Nome. Each volunteer trail veterinarian is asked to submit their first, second, and third choices, with specific point values assigned for each choice based on the musher’s care at checkpoints.

For scoring, each athlete within teams placing in the top 20 is then independently evaluated in Nome by three veterinarians. Dogs are assessed on hydration, attitude, body weight, and gait.

The winning musher is chosen by the combination of voting points from the trail veterinarians and the team scores established by the three veterinarians in Nome.

Aliy has won this award six times. She will receive an engraved trophy and paid entry for the 2021 race. Due to the postponement of the Nome Banquet, the award will be formally presented to Aliy at a later date.

*More information on this award will be provided soon at www.iditarod.com

*Please note that other awards given out at our Nome Banquet will be announced as the information becomes available