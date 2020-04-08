Calista 2020 Spring Distribution is Early Nearly $4 Million in YK Delta

April 3rd, 2020: The Calista Corporation 2020 Spring Distribution is now scheduled for Monday, April 6. Amid coronavirus concerns, the Calista Corporation Board of Directors held an early board meeting and voted to approve a spring distribution at $6.97 million.

Calista 2020 Spring Distribution will have an impact of nearly $4 million into the YK Delta.

·Nearly 10,000 Shareholders getting direct deposit

·Average Shareholder owns 100 shares and will receive ~$201

·Average Shareholder home has about 2.5 Shareholders which is ~$500/Household

Shareholders in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta should allow 3+ weeks for mailed checks to arrive due to limited mail deliveries

·While adhering to social distance guidelines, Calista’s Shareholder Services, IT and accounting staff worked hard to get this Spring distribution out early

Shareholders are asked to utilize MyCalista.com to view distributions received, update info, and more.

This is the 33rd distribution in Calista’s history. Total distributions to Shareholders now exceed $82 million.

Distribution by direct deposit is set for Monday, April 6. Checks will be mailed at the same time for those without direct deposit. Shareholders, please check with your bank on when funds will be available.