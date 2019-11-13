Weather can’t pin Lady Warriors at ACS Denali Auto Glass Invite

by Tommy Wells

Not even Mother aNature could keep the Bethel Regional High School Lady Warriors down this past weekend. Despite missing the first day of the 2019 ACS Denali Auto Glass Invite due to poor weather conditions that prevent the team from flying out of Bethel, the Lady Warriors starred in the final day of action and rolled to a third-place finish in the overall team standings.

Competing with just five wrestlers, the Lady Warriors scored 72 points – all in the consolation bracket – and finished behind only North Pole and Lathrop, respectively. As a team, Bethel had four of its wrestlers place in the top six in their respective weight classifications, including third by both Jaron Mute and Lindsey Beans-Polk.

Mute, who was forced to forfeit her first-round contest due to not being able to make the start of the meet, was among the more dominant wrestlers in the meet. She won all four of her bouts in the 130-pound classification, including a win over Wasilla’s Joslynn Sena in the bronze-medal match.

A senior, Beans-Polk was just as impressive as Mute in the 135-pound division. After forfeiting her first-round bout, she reeled off four straight wins to reach the third-place match. In the bronze-medal match, she defeated Chugiak’s Nicole Lewis.

Cadence Cedars and Rebecca Samuelson also did well in the meet. Both placed sixth in their divisions.

Cedars turned in a 3-2 mark and advanced to the fifth-place contest before dropping a 5-4 decision to Kotzebue’s Jessica McCall. Samuelson went 3-2 in the 145-pound division. After reaching the fifth-place bout, she suffered a 6-2 loss to Soldotna’s Trinity Donovan.

Kayla Dela Cruz also did well for the Lady Warriors, going 2-2 in the 119-pound classification.

Chevak standout Charity Boyscout highlighted the Lady Comets’ efforts. She finished sixth in the 125-pound division

2019 ACS Denali Auto Glass Invite

Final team standings

1. North Pole, 167.5; 2. Lathrop, 126.0; 3. Bethel, 72.0; 4. Homer, 62.0; 5. Kotzebue, 60.0; 6. Redington, 58.0; 7. Palmer, 57.0; 8. Nome, 50.0; 9. Soldotna, 44.0; 10. Eielson, 43.0; 11. Dillingham, 41.0; 12. Colony, 34.0; 13. East Anchorage, 34.0; 14. Wrangell, 34.0; 15. Hutchison, 33.0; 16. West Anchorage, 31.0; 17. Valdez, 29.0; 18. Brevig Mission, 26.0; 19. South Anchorage, 24.5; 20. Eagle River, 24.0; 21. Chugiak, 22.0; 22. Cordova, 22.0; 23. Wasilla, 22.0; 24. Noatak, 20.0; 25. Unalaska, 18.0; 26. Chevak, 17.5; 27. Mt. Edgecumbe, 13.0; 28. Seward, 12.0; 29. Bartlett, 9.0; 30. Bristol Bay, 9.0; 31. Houston, 9.0; 32. Selawik, 9.0; 33. West Valley, 9.0; 34. Metlakatla, 8.0; 35. Barrow, 4.0; 36. Nikiski, 3.0; 37. Kiana, 0.0; 38. Noorvik, 0.0; 39. Susitna Valley, 0.0.