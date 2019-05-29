The Bureau of Highway Patrol stopped a 2002 Chevrolet pickup for littering after a cigarette butt was thrown from the window near mile 47 Parks Highway in Wasilla on 5-17-19, at approximately 2125 hours. A passenger in the vehicle, Max Albert Foltz, age 32 of Eagle River, was found to have an outstanding Felony Parole no bail arrest warrant for Promoting Contraband 1. Foltz was arrested for the warrant and later remanded to the MSPT Jail.
Warrant arrest
